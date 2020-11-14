David Fincher Calls 'Joker' Movie a 'Betrayal of the Mentally Ill'
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Acclaimed director David Fincher is sharing his thoughts on the movie Joker and why he considers it to be a “betrayal of the mentally ill.” Fincher talked about Joker‘s success in contrast to his movie Fight Club, which was much more difficult to get made back in the late 1990s. “Nobody would have thought they [...]
