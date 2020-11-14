David Fincher Criticizes Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker as ‘a Betrayal of the Mentally Ill’ Saturday, 14 November 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

“Mank” director David Fincher said that Joaquin Phoenix’s titular character in 2019’s “Joker,” which made a billion dollars and gave star Joaquin Phoenix his Best Actor Oscar, was trapped in a “betrayal of the mentally ill.”



In the interview with The Telegraph, Fincher made comments about Hollywood studios not taking risks on innovative projects and only making “billion-dollar” movies. He used “Joker” as an example, which he said was a mash-up of two Martin Scorsese classics, “Taxi Driver” and “The King of Comedy.”



“Nobody would have thought they had a shot at a giant hit with ‘Joker’ had ‘The Dark Knight’ not been as massive as it was,” Fincher said in the interview with The Telegraph.



*Also Read:* David Fincher's 'Mank' Scores Early Raves: 'Luxuriant Cinephile Swoon of a Movie'



“I don’t think ­anyone would have looked at that material and thought, Yeah, let’s take [‘Taxi Driver’s’] Travis Bickle and [‘The King of Comedy’s’] Rupert Pupkin and conflate them, then trap him in a betrayal of the mentally ill, and trot it out for a billion dollars,” he said.



The film grossed over $1 billion at the box office, scored two Oscars and nine other nominations, and became the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.



“I’m sure that Warner Bros thought at a certain price, and with the right cast, and with De Niro coming along for the ride, it would be a possible double or triple,” Fincher added. “But I cannot imagine that movie would have been released had it been 1999.”



*Also Read:* 'Mank' Film Review: David Fincher Sumptuously Spins the 'Citizen Kane' Origin Story



Fincher went on to talk about how the big studios are straying away from the “medium-priced” projects, which is where the streamers come in to provide an opportunity for filmmakers like Fincher. His upcoming film, “Mank,” will debut on Netflix next month after a limited release in theaters.



In fact, Fincher has had many projects with Netflix in past years, including “House of Cards” and “Mindhunter.”



“The reality of our current situation is that the five families don’t want to make anything that can’t make them a billion dollars,” he said. “None of them want to be in the medium-priced challenging content business. And that cleaves off exactly the kind of movies I make. What the streamers are doing is providing a platform for the kind of cinema that actually reflects our culture and wrestles with big ideas: where things are, what people are anxious and unsure about. Those are the kinds of movies that would have been dead on arrival five years ago.”



He looked back on his 2014 project, “Gone Girl,” saying, “It would have been impossible to get a movie with that discordant, evaporating ending made if we hadn’t been able to point to the book’s place on The New York Times bestseller list.”



You can read Fincher’s full interview here.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



'Mindhunter' Most Likely Finished, David Fincher Says



Gary Oldman Charms His Way Through 1930s Hollywood in David Fincher's 'Mank' Trailer (Video)



'Mank' Trailer: David Fincher Explores the Dark Side of Hollywood's Golden Age (Video) “Mank” director David Fincher said that Joaquin Phoenix’s titular character in 2019’s “Joker,” which made a billion dollars and gave star Joaquin Phoenix his Best Actor Oscar, was trapped in a “betrayal of the mentally ill.”In the interview with The Telegraph, Fincher made comments about Hollywood studios not taking risks on innovative projects and only making “billion-dollar” movies. He used “Joker” as an example, which he said was a mash-up of two Martin Scorsese classics, “Taxi Driver” and “The King of Comedy.”“Nobody would have thought they had a shot at a giant hit with ‘Joker’ had ‘The Dark Knight’ not been as massive as it was,” Fincher said in the interview with The Telegraph.*Also Read:* David Fincher's 'Mank' Scores Early Raves: 'Luxuriant Cinephile Swoon of a Movie'“I don’t think ­anyone would have looked at that material and thought, Yeah, let’s take [‘Taxi Driver’s’] Travis Bickle and [‘The King of Comedy’s’] Rupert Pupkin and conflate them, then trap him in a betrayal of the mentally ill, and trot it out for a billion dollars,” he said.The film grossed over $1 billion at the box office, scored two Oscars and nine other nominations, and became the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.“I’m sure that Warner Bros thought at a certain price, and with the right cast, and with De Niro coming along for the ride, it would be a possible double or triple,” Fincher added. “But I cannot imagine that movie would have been released had it been 1999.”*Also Read:* 'Mank' Film Review: David Fincher Sumptuously Spins the 'Citizen Kane' Origin StoryFincher went on to talk about how the big studios are straying away from the “medium-priced” projects, which is where the streamers come in to provide an opportunity for filmmakers like Fincher. His upcoming film, “Mank,” will debut on Netflix next month after a limited release in theaters.In fact, Fincher has had many projects with Netflix in past years, including “House of Cards” and “Mindhunter.”“The reality of our current situation is that the five families don’t want to make anything that can’t make them a billion dollars,” he said. “None of them want to be in the medium-priced challenging content business. And that cleaves off exactly the kind of movies I make. What the streamers are doing is providing a platform for the kind of cinema that actually reflects our culture and wrestles with big ideas: where things are, what people are anxious and unsure about. Those are the kinds of movies that would have been dead on arrival five years ago.”He looked back on his 2014 project, “Gone Girl,” saying, “It would have been impossible to get a movie with that discordant, evaporating ending made if we hadn’t been able to point to the book’s place on The New York Times bestseller list.”You can read Fincher’s full interview here.*Related stories from TheWrap:*'Mindhunter' Most Likely Finished, David Fincher SaysGary Oldman Charms His Way Through 1930s Hollywood in David Fincher's 'Mank' Trailer (Video)'Mank' Trailer: David Fincher Explores the Dark Side of Hollywood's Golden Age (Video) 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Published 3 days ago These actors refuse to watch their own movies 01:55 Joaquin Phoenix says that he struggles to watch his own films. Can you guess what other actors have trouble watching themselves on screen? You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara pen essay to shine a light on families split by U.S. immigration laws



New parents Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have joined forces and penned an essay to highlight the plight of families still separated by U.S. immigration laws. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56 Published 2 weeks ago Joaquin Phoenix to play Napoleon in Ridley Scott's historical drama



Joaquin Phoenix is set to reunite with Ridley Scott to play Napoleon Bonaparte in the director's upcoming historical drama. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published on October 15, 2020 Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara welcome baby boy



Engaged actors Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have become parents to a baby boy. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published on September 28, 2020

Related news from verified sources David Fincher Calls 'Joker' Movie a 'Betrayal of the Mentally Ill' Acclaimed director David Fincher is sharing his thoughts on the movie Joker and why he considers it to be a “betrayal of the mentally ill.” Fincher talked...

Just Jared 3 hours ago





