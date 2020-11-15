Global  
 

Chris Pratt will reprise Star-Lord role in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Mid-Day Sunday, 15 November 2020
Marvel actor Chris Pratt is all set to reprise his 'Guardians of the Galaxy' role Star-Lord for the upcoming Chris Hemsworth's 'Thor: Love and Thunder'. According to Variety, the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' character is set to make an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's fourth 'Thor' film, joining a lineup that includes...
