Soumitra Chatterjee 'not responding at all': Medical board head Sunday, 15 November 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee's health condition is "extremely critical" and he is "not responding at all" to treatment, said critical care expert and head of the medical board at Kolkata's Belle Vue Hospital Arindam Kar. The octogenarian actor's health condition "extremely" deteriorated over the past... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

