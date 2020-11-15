Emma Corrin Reveals She Was Hospitalized During Filming on 'The Crown' Season Four

Princess Di makes her debut on 'The Crown' Princess Diana's fairytale story turned sour enters British royal television series "The Crown" for the first time this season. Focusing on the 1980s, season four of "The Crown," delves into the..

Clark Collis Praises the Actresses Not-Quite Glamorizing the ‘80s on ‘The Crown’ EW Senior Writer, Clark Collis, discusses the successful addition of Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in this season of 'The Crown,' Gillian Anderson's turn as Margaret Thatcher, the creative freedom in..

The Crown Cast Brought the Red Carpet to Their Homes for Season 4 Premiere — See All the Looks! Helena Bonham Carter, Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin and more shared their looks from the virtual premiere

Charles & Diana's Royal Wedding Will Not Be Part Of 'The Crown' Season Four Many fans of The Crown are looking to watch one big thing in the new season, which is premiering on Netflix this weekend – the royal wedding! However, it looks...

The Crown's Emma Corrin Explains Why She Was "Quite Scared" to Play Princess Diana It truly is the role of a lifetime. Come Sunday, Nov. 15, the world will see English newcomer Emma Corrin take on the role of Princess Diana in season four of...

