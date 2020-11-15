Global  
 

Emma Corrin Reveals She Was Hospitalized During Filming on 'The Crown' Season Four

Just Jared Sunday, 15 November 2020
Emma Corrin just revealed that while filming the recent season of The Crown, she was actually put in the hospital! The 24-year-old actress opened up about the reason to Glamour (via) as she promoted the new season, which premieres on Netflix today. Emma had fallen ill after spending two months in Spain, as she and [...]
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: 'The Crown' cast stage season four premiere from their homes

'The Crown' cast stage season four premiere from their homes 00:56

 The cast of The Crown staged a premiere for season four of the hit royal drama at their respective homes.

