Emma Corrin Reveals She Was Hospitalized During Filming on 'The Crown' Season Four
Sunday, 15 November 2020 () Emma Corrin just revealed that while filming the recent season of The Crown, she was actually put in the hospital! The 24-year-old actress opened up about the reason to Glamour (via) as she promoted the new season, which premieres on Netflix today. Emma had fallen ill after spending two months in Spain, as she and [...]
EW Senior Writer, Clark Collis, discusses the successful addition of Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in this season of 'The Crown,' Gillian Anderson's turn as Margaret Thatcher, the creative freedom in..
Credit: Entertainment Weekly Duration: 03:24Published