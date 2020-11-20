Introducing "The Crown's" Princess Diana: Emma Corrin on the voice, the look and the pressure
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Anthony Mason talks to newcomer Emma Corrin about the pressure of portraying Princess Diana in the new season of Netflix's "The Crown," mastering the icon's voice and signature look, and why her mom was so crucial to her preparation.
