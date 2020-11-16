Meryl Streeps Travels Across the Atlantic with Lucas Hedges in 'Let Them All Talk' Trailer - Watch!
Monday, 16 November 2020 () The trailer for Meryl Streep‘s new movie has been released! Streaming service HBO Max dropped the trailer for the upcoming Steven Soderbergh-directed movie Let Them All Talk starring the 71-year-old two-time Oscar winner alongside Lucas Hedges, Candice Bergen, Dianne Wiest, and Gemma Chan. Let Them All Talk “centers on a celebrated author (Streep) who takes [...]
Let Them All Talk Movie - Official Trailer - HBO Max - Plot synopsis: The story of a celebrated author (Meryl Streep) who takes a journey with some old friends to have some fun and heal old wounds. Her nephew comes along to wrangle the ladies and finds himself involved with a young literary...
Check out the official trailer for the Netflix musical comedy movie The Prom, directed by Ryan Murphy. It stars Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Jo Ellen Pellman, Keegan-Michael Key, Andrew..