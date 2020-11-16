Global  
 

Meryl Streeps Travels Across the Atlantic with Lucas Hedges in 'Let Them All Talk' Trailer - Watch!

Just Jared Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
The trailer for Meryl Streep‘s new movie has been released! Streaming service HBO Max dropped the trailer for the upcoming Steven Soderbergh-directed movie Let Them All Talk starring the 71-year-old two-time Oscar winner alongside Lucas Hedges, Candice Bergen, Dianne Wiest, and Gemma Chan. Let Them All Talk “centers on a celebrated author (Streep) who takes [...]
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Let Them All Talk Movie (2020) - Meryl Streep, Lucas Hedges

Let Them All Talk Movie (2020) - Meryl Streep, Lucas Hedges 02:03

 Let Them All Talk Movie - Official Trailer - HBO Max - Plot synopsis: The story of a celebrated author (Meryl Streep) who takes a journey with some old friends to have some fun and heal old wounds. Her nephew comes along to wrangle the ladies and finds himself involved with a young literary...

