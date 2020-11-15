Global  
 

Meryl Streep is a master of procrastination in HBO Max trailer for 'Let Them All Talk'

Mashable Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Our first look at Steven Soderbergh's Let Them All Talk is here, and if nothing else it will make you feel better about occasionally getting writer's block.

Meryl Streep, who stars in the HBO Max original film, plays an author who's struggling to write another manuscript. She embarks on a cruise with two old friends (Candice...
