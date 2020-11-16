See Every Look Demi Lovato Wore While Hosting the People's Choice Awards 2020
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Demi Lovato was the hostess with the mostest at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards and she had so many great outfit changes during the event! The 28-year-old singer showed off her hosting skills while appearing as the event’s emcee on Sunday (November 15) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Demi kicked off the [...]
Demi Lovato was the hostess with the mostest at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards and she had so many great outfit changes during the event! The 28-year-old singer showed off her hosting skills while appearing as the event’s emcee on Sunday (November 15) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Demi kicked off the [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources