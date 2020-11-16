Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

See Every Look Demi Lovato Wore While Hosting the People's Choice Awards 2020

Just Jared Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Demi Lovato was the hostess with the mostest at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards and she had so many great outfit changes during the event! The 28-year-old singer showed off her hosting skills while appearing as the event’s emcee on Sunday (November 15) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Demi kicked off the [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Demi Lovato reveals how she's bringing herself joy during lockdown [Video]

Demi Lovato reveals how she's bringing herself joy during lockdown

Demi Lovato has turned to photography to "bring her joy" during lockdown.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:17Published
‘My Personal Life Was Kind Of Crumbling,’ Says Jennifer Lopez In REELZ Doc Detailing Her Scariest Moment [Video]

‘My Personal Life Was Kind Of Crumbling,’ Says Jennifer Lopez In REELZ Doc Detailing Her Scariest Moment

The awards keep rolling in for Jennifer Lopez. In fact, the multi-hyphenate is preparing to receive the People's Icon Award at the 2020 People's Choice Awards and is happier than ever in her personal..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 01:29Published
Demi Lovato has become a passionate photographer in lockdown [Video]

Demi Lovato has become a passionate photographer in lockdown

Demi Lovato has taken up photography as a new hobby after honing her skills during the coronavirus lockdown.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Demi Lovato opens E! People’s Choice Awards with US election joke

 Demi Lovato opened the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards with a joke about the presidential election and a reference to her short-lived engagement.
Belfast Telegraph

Demi Lovato Reveals Why the People's Choice Awards Have "Always Meant the Most" to Her

 It's about to go down! Demi Lovato is gearing up to host the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards this Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m., and she couldn't be more excited to...
E! Online

Demi Lovato Debuts Blonde Hair at 2020 People's Choice Awards: Check Out More Shocking Transformations

 Transformations at the PCAs? The people love to see it! Demi Lovato debuted more than her hosting skills at the 2020 E!'s People Choice Awards on Sunday night....
E! Online