Alicia Vikander Set to Star & Produce 'Dial M For Murder' Anthology Series Monday, 16 November 2020

Alicia Vikander has signed on to star in a new version of Dial M For Murder. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 32-year-old Oscar winner is expected to star in the television anthology drama and also executive produce. This version of Dial M for Murder would be an anthology series that will reset each season, [...] 👓 View full article

