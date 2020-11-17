Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tamil actor Thavasi suffering from Cancer, video of his financial aid goes viral

Mid-Day Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Tamil actor Thavasi, who has been associated with films for more than three decades and who's best known for his performance in the blockbuster film, Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam, is suffering from cancer. A video of him seeking financial help has gone viral on social media.

In the video, he could be seen saying, "In a career...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Doctor dresses up as Batman for his young cancer patient: Watch the emotional video|Oneindia News

Doctor dresses up as Batman for his young cancer patient: Watch the emotional video|Oneindia News 01:04

 A video of a doctor and his young patient has left the internet emotional. The Feel Good Page posted the video on Twitter and the short clip has gone viral on social media. The viral video narrates the heart touching story of a little cancer patient and his doctor, who dressed up as Batman to fulfill...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch how Twitterati helped 79-year-old medicinal plant seller in Bengaluru [Video]

Watch how Twitterati helped 79-year-old medicinal plant seller in Bengaluru

The power of social media is evident yet again. This time Twitterati got together to help a 79-year-old medicinal plant seller in Bengaluru. After a tweet highlighting his condition and seeking help..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:27Published
Watch: Sanjay Dutt performs Dussehra puja after cancer recovery [Video]

Watch: Sanjay Dutt performs Dussehra puja after cancer recovery

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was seen performing an elaborate puja on the occasion of Dussehra. The actor was seen doing aarti while several priests sang devotional songs. The actor’s wife Maanayata..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 00:59Published
Watch: Doctor dances to cheer Covid patients; earns praise from Hrithik Roshan [Video]

Watch: Doctor dances to cheer Covid patients; earns praise from Hrithik Roshan

A video of a doctor in Assam dancing to cheer up Covid-19 patients has gone viral on the internet. The video shows Dr Arup Senapati dancing to a Bollywood number at the Silchar hospital. The doctor can..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:34Published