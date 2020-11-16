Justin Bieber says his intention is to lead people to God, performs ‘Holy’ at People's Choice Awards
Justin Bieber shared several faith-inspired posts leading up to his People's Choice Awards performance of his single “Holy” and revealed he wishes to lead people to God.
