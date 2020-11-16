Global  
 

Justin Bieber says his intention is to lead people to God, performs ‘Holy’ at People's Choice Awards

Christian Post Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Justin Bieber shared several faith-inspired posts leading up to his People's Choice Awards performance of his single “Holy” and revealed he wishes to lead people to God.
 Actors Jennifer Lopez, Tracee Ellis Ross and Tyler Perry were honored on Sunday night (November 15) at the People's Choice Awards, in a show that featured a rare performance by pop star Justin Bieber.

