Deepika Padukone unlikely to play female lead opposite Prabhas in Adipurush?
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
The makers of the upcoming Prabhas-starrer *Adipurush* have not yet finalised the female lead. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's director Om Raut, who is helming the film, is keen to complete the casting process soon.
Though names of several B-Town actors, including Kriti Sanon are doing the rounds, word is that the makers are...
