Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Brown Jr. Passes Away at Only 28-Years-Old

Just Jared Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Bobby Brown is mourning another tragic loss. The 51-year-old singer/songwriter’s son Bobby Brown Jr. has sadly died at the age of 28-years-old, E! News reports. He was only 28-years-old. Bobby‘s eldest son Landon Brown confirmed his younger brother’s death in a post on Instagram, writing, “I love you forever King.” A Los Angeles Police Department [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: Mom blames healthcare system after son goes blind from diet

Mom blames healthcare system after son goes blind from diet 01:02

 The mother of a British teen who went legally blind after eating a diet of potato chips and french fries .says she blames the U.K.’s healthcare system for her son’s illness.Kerry James, whose son, Harvey Dyer, developed a rare form of malnutrition-based blindness in his early teens, .made the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Peanuts Holiday Classics To Air On PBS [Video]

Peanuts Holiday Classics To Air On PBS

PBS Kids and Apple announced Wednesday that the Peanuts gang will be coming to television for the holidays. Apple TV+ has the rights to Peanuts content, and now thanks to a new deal with PBS, Snoopy..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published
New Zealand man reveals mysterious 12-million-year-old fossil [Video]

New Zealand man reveals mysterious 12-million-year-old fossil

This timelapse footage shows an amateur palaeontologist uncovering an ancient fossil that he says is "12-million-years-old.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:51Published
I'm 21 - But I Age Seven Times Faster | BORN DIFFERENT [Video]

I'm 21 - But I Age Seven Times Faster | BORN DIFFERENT

A 21-YEAR-OLD with Progeria ages seven times faster than the average person - but despite this, she has exceeded her life expectancy and is living life to the fullest. Clàudia Amaral, from Viseu,..

Credit: Barcroft TV     Duration: 05:20Published