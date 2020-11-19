Bobby Brown Jr., son of singer Bobby Brown, dies at 28
Thursday, 19 November 2020
Bobby Brown Jr., the 28-year-old son of singer Bobby Brown and Kim Ward, was found dead in his home by Los Angeles by police Wednesday afternoon.
Bobby Brown American singer, songwriter, record producer, actor and dancer from Massachusetts
Los Angeles City in California
