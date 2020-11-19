Global  
 

Cardi B Perfectly Shuts Down Backlash Over Billboard's Woman of the Year Title

E! Online Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Cardi B don't cook, she don't clean, but let her tell you how she got this... Billboard Woman of the Year title. The rapper is shutting down her "cry baby" haters for...
Video Credit: Billboard News - Published
News video: Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez & More to Be Honored at Billboard's Women in Music 2020 | Billboard News

Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez & More to Be Honored at Billboard's Women in Music 2020 | Billboard News 02:12

 It's that time of year again: Billboard's Women In Music event is happening December 10th, and this year the female honorees are truly iconic.

