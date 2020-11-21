Chhath Puja 2020 day 4: Chhath Puja concludes with 'Usha Arghya'

Watch: Bihar, Bengal CM celebrate Chhath Puja; devotees at ghats



Thousands of devotees assembled at Assi Ghat on Friday in Varanasi to celebrate Chhath Puja. People were seen wearing traditional attires and offered prayers at the ghats. This year, the festival is.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:41 Published 3 hours ago

2 injured in celebratory firing during Chhath Puja in Bihar



Two people injured in celebratory firing during Chhath Puja in Chapra area of Saran, Bihar on November 20. "Two people injured in celebratory firing during Chhath Puja in Chapra area of Saran, Bihar... Credit: ANI Duration: 02:10 Published 9 hours ago