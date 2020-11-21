Global  
 

Chhath Puja 2020 day 4: Chhath Puja concludes with 'Usha Arghya'

Zee News Saturday, 21 November 2020
Chhath Puja concludes with devotees offering prayers to the rising sun on Saturday. 
Chhath Puja begins, devotees get Ganga water at doorstep for performing rituals 03:14

 The four-day Chhath Puja celebrations commenced on Wednesday, November 18 amid Covid-19 pandemic. Authorities have prepared ghats for devotees to pay obeisance to Lord Sun. Around a million devotees throng ghats for celebrating Bihar's biggest festival. On the first day of the festival, devotees...

Watch: Bihar, Bengal CM celebrate Chhath Puja; devotees at ghats

Thousands of devotees assembled at Assi Ghat on Friday in Varanasi to celebrate Chhath Puja. People were seen wearing traditional attires and offered prayers at the ghats. This year, the festival is..

2 injured in celebratory firing during Chhath Puja in Bihar

Two people injured in celebratory firing during Chhath Puja in Chapra area of Saran, Bihar on November 20. "Two people injured in celebratory firing during Chhath Puja in Chapra area of Saran, Bihar...

Chhath Puja: Devotees flock to ghats to perform rituals

On Day 3 of Chhath Puja, devotees across the country offered prayers to sun god. Rituals were performed at crowded Patna College Ghat. Devotees at Assi Ghat in Varanasi took holy dip in Ganga on the..

 The main day of Chhath Puja is on the Shashthi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month, which will be observed on November 20 (Friday). On this day, women offer Sandhya...
 Chhath Puja is dedicated to Sun God (Surya Dev). On this day, devotees offer prayers to Surya Dev, his consort Usha and Pratusha (Chhathi Maiya) respectively.
 Chhath Puja is dedicated to the Sun God (Surya Dev). It is a four-day-long festival where devotees offer prayers to Surya Dev, his consort Usha and Pratusha...
