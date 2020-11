You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Reminiscing about better times is helping people deal with one of the most stressful years ever



Nearly eight in 10 Americans said positive memories have been a "lifeline" for them during the pandemic, according to new research. The census-balanced survey of 2,000 Americans found 78% of.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published 3 days ago I'm 21 - But I Age Seven Times Faster | BORN DIFFERENT



A 21-YEAR-OLD with Progeria ages seven times faster than the average person - but despite this, she has exceeded her life expectancy and is living life to the fullest. Clàudia Amaral, from Viseu,.. Credit: Barcroft TV Duration: 05:20 Published 4 days ago Moment an out of control driver crashed SIX times in a minute - hitting at least three cars and a number of walls (RAW)



This is the moment an out of control driver crashed SIX times in a minute - hitting at least three cars and a number of walls.CCTV footage shows the car pulling out at a junction into a road - and.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:17 Published 1 week ago