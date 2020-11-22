Global  
 

Tristan Thompson Signs Two-Year Deal with Boston Celtics

Just Jared Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Tristan Thompson is on the move! The 29-year-old NBA player has signed a new deal to join the Boston Celtics, his agent Rich Paul shared with Yahoo Sports. After playing with the Cleveland Cavaliers for nine seasons, free agent Tristan signed a two-year deal with the Celtics for $19 million. News of Tristan‘s new deal [...]
Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Published
News video: Gordon Hayward Signs With Charlotte Hornets on a 4 Year, $120 Million Deal

Gordon Hayward Signs With Charlotte Hornets on a 4 Year, $120 Million Deal 00:53

 Former Celtics All-Star heads to Charlotte on a large 4-year deal

