Tristan Thompson Signs Two-Year Deal with Boston Celtics
Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Tristan Thompson is on the move! The 29-year-old NBA player has signed a new deal to join the Boston Celtics, his agent Rich Paul shared with Yahoo Sports. After playing with the Cleveland Cavaliers for nine seasons, free agent Tristan signed a two-year deal with the Celtics for $19 million. News of Tristan‘s new deal [...]
