Justin Bieber Shares the Sweetest Message for Wife Hailey on Her Birthday

Just Jared Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Justin Bieber is feeling the love. The 26-year-old “Where Are U Now” singer posted a sweet tribute to wife Hailey Bieber, who just turned 24, on his Instagram on Sunday (November 22). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber “My eyes are 4 you. My heart is 4 you. My soul is 4 [...]
