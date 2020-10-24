Justin Bieber Celebrates Wife Hailey Baldwin's 24th Birthday: 'Can't Believe You Are Mine Forever'
Sunday, 22 November 2020 (
9 hours ago) Hailey Baldwin also received sweet messages from Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
2 days ago
Happy Birthday,
Hailey Bieber!.
Hailey Rhode Bieber
turns 24 years old today. .
Here are five fun facts
about the model.
1. She wanted to become a
ballerina, but had a foot injury.
2. Her dad, Stephen Baldwin, introduced
her to her husband, Justin Bieber.
3. Bieber often does
her own...
Happy Birthday, Hailey Bieber! (Sunday, Nov. 22) 00:55
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
5 things you didn't know about Hailey Bieber
She’s famous for her modelling as well as being married to the one and only Justin Bieber. .Here are 5 things you might not have known about the model...
Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 02:06 Published 21 hours ago
Justin Bieber Next Chapter Trailer
Justin Bieber: Next Chapter | A Special Documentary Event – Official Trailer
Justin Bieber: Next Chapter” continues the story and brings viewers an intimate look at what Justin’s life looks like..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:05 Published on October 24, 2020
Related news from verified sources