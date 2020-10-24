Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justin Bieber Celebrates Wife Hailey Baldwin's 24th Birthday: 'Can't Believe You Are Mine Forever'

Upworthy Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Hailey Baldwin also received sweet messages from Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Happy Birthday, Hailey Bieber! (Sunday, Nov. 22)

Happy Birthday, Hailey Bieber! (Sunday, Nov. 22) 00:55

 Happy Birthday, Hailey Bieber!. Hailey Rhode Bieber turns 24 years old today. . Here are five fun facts about the model. 1. She wanted to become a ballerina, but had a foot injury. 2. Her dad, Stephen Baldwin, introduced her to her husband, Justin Bieber. 3. Bieber often does her own...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

5 things you didn't know about Hailey Bieber [Video]

5 things you didn't know about Hailey Bieber

She’s famous for her modelling as well as being married to the one and only Justin Bieber. .Here are 5 things you might not have known about the model...

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 02:06Published
Hailey Bieber Responded to Pregnancy Rumors Before They Even Started [Video]

Hailey Bieber Responded to Pregnancy Rumors Before They Even Started

The models urged her followers to "focus on what’s important."

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:39Published
Justin Bieber Next Chapter Trailer [Video]

Justin Bieber Next Chapter Trailer

Justin Bieber: Next Chapter | A Special Documentary Event – Official Trailer Justin Bieber: Next Chapter” continues the story and brings viewers an intimate look at what Justin’s life looks like..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:05Published

Related news from verified sources

On Hailey Bieber's birthday, Justin Bieber says he's 'utterly obsessed' with her

 Justin Bieber posted a series of beautiful photos of wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber to wish her on 24th birthday.
DNA Also reported by •Just Jared

Justin Bieber Posts Sweet Birthday Message to Wife Hailey: "You Are My Safe Place"

 Justin Bieber isn't exactly afraid of making his love for his wife Hailey Bieber known, but he shared an extra sweet message with the model in honor of her 24th...
E! Online