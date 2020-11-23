Global  
 

'My biggest dream is growing old with you,' Justin Bieber pens mushy post for wifey, Hailey Baldwin on her birthday

Bollywood Life Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been married for over a year now. But ever since they had started dating, they had been dishing out couple goals. And Justin has been upping the IG game with his every post. Check out his birthday post for Hailey Baldwin Bieber.
