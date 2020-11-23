Taraji P. Henson Twerks & Dances Around Stage In Epic American Music Awards 2020 Opening!
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Taraji P. Henson nailed her opening number for the 2020 American Music Awards! The 50-year-old actress, as host, came out with a bang as she showed off her skills on stage to a medley of popular songs, including Prince, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and so many more, from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. [...]
