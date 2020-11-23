Global  
 

Taraji P. Henson Twerks & Dances Around Stage In Epic American Music Awards 2020 Opening!

Just Jared Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Taraji P. Henson nailed her opening number for the 2020 American Music Awards! The 50-year-old actress, as host, came out with a bang as she showed off her skills on stage to a medley of popular songs, including Prince, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and so many more, from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. [...]
