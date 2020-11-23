Taraji P. Henson Twerks & Dances Around Stage In Epic American Music Awards 2020 Opening!

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Taraji P. Henson Looks Delicious With Butt-Length Bright Red Hair



The 2020 treat we deserve. Credit: InStyle Duration: 00:46 Published 2 days ago Taraji P. Henson 'Excited' To Host AMAs



Taraji P. Henson admits she was "blown away" to be asked to host the 2020 American Music Awards. Plus, she reveals whom she's most excited to see take the stage, including Lady Gaga and Post Malone. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:45 Published 3 days ago Doja Cat, Bebe Rexha & More Added to 2020 AMAs Performer List | Billboard News



The final list of performers for the 2020 American Music Awards includes Bebe Rexha & Doja Cat, Dan + Shay, Lewis Capaldi, MGK and The Weeknd featuring Kenny G. The show, hosted by Taraji P. Henson,.. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 01:35 Published 4 days ago