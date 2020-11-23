Jennifer Lopez's AMAs 2020 Performance is Getting Compared to Beyonce's Grammys 2014 Performance

Global  
 

Jennifer Lopez‘s 2020 American Music Awards performance is raising some eyebrows. The 51-year-old entertainer gave a super sultry performance with Maluma during the awards show on Sunday (November 22). While performing “Pa’ Ti” and “Lonely” from their upcoming movie Marry Me, Jennifer rocked a black, skintight bodysuit, while sporting short, wet-looking hair. Shortly after her [...]
