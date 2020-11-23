Phoebe Bridgers Covers Merle Haggard's 'If We Make It Through December' Monday, 23 November 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

All proceeds go to Downtown Women's Center...



*Phoebe Bridgers* has shared a beautiful take on Merle Haggard's 'If We Make It Through December'.



The songwriter's second album 'Punisher' received overwhelming praise on its release this summer, seeming to tap into universal lockdown ennui.



A potent project, 'Punisher' was then followed by her 'Copycat Killer' EP, a collaboration alongside Grammy-winning arranger and string player Rob Moose.



The creativity continues on mid-winter single 'If We Make It Through December', a timely cover of the Merle Haggard classic.



Out now, it was produced by Tony Berg, Ethan Gruska and Phoebe, a fragile, piano-accompanied feast of melancholy.



All proceeds benefit Downtown Women’s Center, too, meaning you've not excuse not to stream it wildly.



Tune in now.



Photo Credit: *Nona Limmen*



