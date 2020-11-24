Deepika Padukone begins shooting for Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 () Six years after their last outing Happy New Year (2014), Deepika Padukone has reunited with Shah Rukh Khan for their fourth collaboration, Pathan. mid-day has learnt that the actor joined the unit of the Siddharth Anand-directed actioner on Monday, four days after Khan kicked off the shoot in the city. "The team is filming at...
Comedian Bharti Singh along with husband Harsh Limbachiyaa granted bail by Mumbai court in the drugs case today. Karan Johar rejects Disney+ Hotstar's offer to release Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt starrer..
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at the residence of comedian Bharti Singh in Mumbai on November 21. They summoned Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Earlier, several Bollywood..
Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty started the shoot of Cirkus in a hush hush manner. The two, along with Varun Sharma and Pooja Hegde were spotted outside Mumbai's Mehboob Studio since the last two days...
