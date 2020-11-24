Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Deepika Padukone begins shooting for Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Deepika Padukone begins shooting for Pathan with Shah Rukh KhanSix years after their last outing Happy New Year (2014), Deepika Padukone has reunited with Shah Rukh Khan for their fourth collaboration, Pathan. mid-day has learnt that the actor joined the unit of the Siddharth Anand-directed actioner on Monday, four days after Khan kicked off the shoot in the city. "The team is filming at...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Has Deepika started shooting for SRK-starrer 'Pathan'?

Has Deepika started shooting for SRK-starrer 'Pathan'? 00:50

 Actress Deepika Padukone has reportedly started shooting for her new film with Shah Rukh Khan on Monday. #DeepikaPdukone #ShahRukhKhan #Pathan

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa granted bail, Deepika Padukone joins Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan [Video]

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa granted bail, Deepika Padukone joins Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan

Comedian Bharti Singh along with husband Harsh Limbachiyaa granted bail by Mumbai court in the drugs case today. Karan Johar rejects Disney+ Hotstar's offer to release Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt starrer..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:59Published
NCB summons comedian Bharti Singh, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa [Video]

NCB summons comedian Bharti Singh, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at the residence of comedian Bharti Singh in Mumbai on November 21. They summoned Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Earlier, several Bollywood..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published
Daily Punch - Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty started the shoot of Cirkus [Video]

Daily Punch - Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty started the shoot of Cirkus

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty started the shoot of Cirkus in a hush hush manner. The two, along with Varun Sharma and Pooja Hegde were spotted outside Mumbai's Mehboob Studio since the last two days...

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 03:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Salman-SRK to join Hrithik in ‘War’ sequel?

 Shah Rukh Khan has finally kick started shoot on his next venture ‘Pathan’ and was joined by Deepika Padukone this week, as they play agents in the action...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Bollywood Life

SRK sports long hair as he shoots for Pathan

 Shah Rukh Khan has finally kickstarted shooting after over two years. His action entertainer ‘Pathan’ recently went on floors and the paparazzi snapped the...
IndiaTimes

Aditya Chopra planning to create a spy universe with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone

 It is being said that actors like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will be seen in the film.
Bollywood Life