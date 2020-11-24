Ayushmann praises Shawn Mendes & Justin
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who has been busy with the shoot of his upcoming project 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' recently shared a video on social media wherein he is grooving on Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber latest track 'Monster'.
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who has been busy with the shoot of his upcoming project 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' recently shared a video on social media wherein he is grooving on Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber latest track 'Monster'.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources