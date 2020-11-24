Global  
 

Trump Posts Series of Bewildering, Deranged Videos From Actor Randy Quaid — And a Call to Re-Do 2020 Election

Mediaite Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Trump Posts Series of Bewildering, Deranged Videos From Actor Randy Quaid — And a Call to Re-Do 2020 ElectionPresident Donald Trump went on a bit of a laser-focused Twitter frenzy Tuesday morning, retweeting a number of absurdly insane tweets from actor Randy Quaid, which included a re-do for the 2020 election.
