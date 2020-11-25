Global  
 

Priyanka Chopra, others congratulate team Delhi Crime for winning International Emmy Award

Mid-Day Wednesday, 25 November 2020
As the Netflix India Original series 'Delhi Crime,' won the International Emmy Award in the 'Best Drama Series' category, several Bollywood celebrities including actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas congratulated the team of the show for the big win. The 'Baywatch,' actor who is currently staying with her singer husband Nick Jonas in...
News video: Delhi Crime wins International Emmy for Best Drama | Oneindia News

 Indian web series Delhi Crime has won the international Emmy award for best drama, in what comes as a big recognition for Indian digital content. Netflix India's Original series Delhi Crime is helmed by Indian-Canadian director Richie Mehta and is a crime solving drama based on the gangrape of a...

