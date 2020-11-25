Isabella Gomez To Star In 'Head of the Class' Reboot!
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Isabella Gomez is set to lead a new show called Head of the Class! The 22-year-old One Day at a Time actress will star in the upcoming pilot, which is a reimagined from the original series, for HBO Max. According to Deadline, the reimagined reboot will be gender-swapped and revolves around a group of overachieving [...]
