Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Isabella Gomez To Star In 'Head of the Class' Reboot!

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Isabella Gomez is set to lead a new show called Head of the Class! The 22-year-old One Day at a Time actress will star in the upcoming pilot, which is a reimagined from the original series, for HBO Max. According to Deadline, the reimagined reboot will be gender-swapped and revolves around a group of overachieving [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like