Isabella Gomez to Star in 'Head of The Class' Reboot Pilot for HBO Max

Thursday, 26 November 2020
Isabella Gomez has a new show in the works! The 22-year-old One Day at a Time actress has signed on to lead the pilot for the Head of The Class reboot for HBO Max, Deadline reports. Isabella‘s casting reveals a gender-swap for the original comedy series that aired on ABC in the 1980s with the [...]
