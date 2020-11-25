Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sofia Carson Pre-Tapes a Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Segment

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Sofia Carson rocks a red trench coat while taping a segment for the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Tuesday (November 24) in New York City. The 27-year-old entertainer wore a clear face shield during some parts, as she stood next to an Entenmann’s float. Sofia is one of many performers who are slated for [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Changes to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Changes to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 01:07

 Like many other holiday traditions - the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be different this year. Parts of the event have been pre-recorded.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Macy's socially-distanced Thanksgiving Day parade [Video]

Macy's socially-distanced Thanksgiving Day parade

Macy's is preparing for a Thanksgiving Day parade unlike any other. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no children and no spectators lining New York City's traditional 2.5 mile (4 km)..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:01Published
WEB EXTRA: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be a little different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it will still include some favorites. Check out some of the modifications to this..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:55Published
5 Fun Facts About the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade [Video]

5 Fun Facts About the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

5 Fun Facts About the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:48Published