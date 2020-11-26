Al Roker Co-Hosts Thanksgiving Day Parade After Undergoing Prostate Cancer Surgery

Thursday, 26 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Al Roker is on the mend! The 66-year-old TV anchor co-hosted the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday (November 26), and viewers were relieved to see him on-air as usual. His appearance comes just two weeks after undergoing a five-hour surgery for prostate cancer. Al appeared in a series of photos shared by the [...]