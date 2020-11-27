Bombay HC grants Kangana relief from BMC

Global  
 

Bombay High Court has pronounced its verdict in Kangana Ranaut’s plea matter, which challenged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s demolition of her property in Bandra. Demolition notice of September 7 and demolition order of September 9 were both quashed and set aside by the HC. Further, the court stated that Kangana Ranaut is allowed to make an application to the BMC to carry out restoration of the demolished work and BMC has to decide it within a week.
