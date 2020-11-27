Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coolie No.1: Trailer of Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan starrer to release tomorrow

Mid-Day Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
The much-anticipated trailer of the Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer, 'Coolie No.1' to be unveiled on Saturday, November 28 at 12PM. The poster of the film was released recently, and the audience can't keep calm to watch this quirky comedy.

Taking to their social media, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan share a funny video,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NCB summons comedian Bharti Singh, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa [Video]

NCB summons comedian Bharti Singh, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at the residence of comedian Bharti Singh in Mumbai on November 21. They summoned Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Earlier, several Bollywood..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published
Sara Ali Khan Abhishek Bachchan snapped around town [Video]

Sara Ali Khan Abhishek Bachchan snapped around town

Actress Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Coolie No.1'.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:44Published
B-town divas clicked in Mumbai [Video]

B-town divas clicked in Mumbai

Bollywood divas were spotted in Mumbai. Famous interior designer, Sussanne Khan was snapped at a salon in Juhu. She looked stunning after her salon session. 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actress Huma Qureshi..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Trailer of Coolie No 1 to release on Nov 28

 The makers of David Dhawan’s ‘Coolie No 1’ released a news quirky poster of the film. The poster of Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan starrer also revealed...
IndiaTimes

'Coolie No 1' poster: Five Varun Dhawan and one Sara Ali Khan to arrive on THIS date; here's when trailer will be out

 Makers of 'Coolie No 1' confirms the streaming date of the film on Amazon Prime Video.
DNA

A 'Coolie No 1' update all Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan fans were waiting for - Details here

 The comedy film trailer is set to release soon.
Zee News