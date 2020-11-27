Coolie No.1: Trailer of Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan starrer to release tomorrow

Friday, 27 November 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

The much-anticipated trailer of the Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer, 'Coolie No.1' to be unveiled on Saturday, November 28 at 12PM. The poster of the film was released recently, and the audience can't keep calm to watch this quirky comedy.



Taking to their social media, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan share a funny video,...