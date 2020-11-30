Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Varun shares 'main brief' by David Dhawan during Coolie No 1 shoot

Mid-Day Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has revealed the 'main brief' which was given to him by his father and Director David Dhawan during the shooting of his upcoming film "Coolie No 1". On his official Instagram account, Varun Dhawan shared photographs with David Dhawan from the sets of the film.


View this post on...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan starrer 'Coolie No. 1' set for OTT release

Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan starrer 'Coolie No. 1' set for OTT release 01:00

 Actor Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan starrer film 'Coolie No.1' has been confirmed for a digital release. #VarunDhawan #SaraAliKhan # CoolieNo.1

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Varun Dhawan shares throwback underwater video [Video]

Varun Dhawan shares throwback underwater video

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has shared a throwback video from his vacation in Maldives.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:50Published
'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' star cast ready for shoot [Video]

'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' star cast ready for shoot

'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' star cast was snapped by paparazzi in Mumbai. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor posed for the camera. Evergreen, Neetu Kapoor was also clicked at the location. Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published
Nora Fatehi, Sara Ali Khan bring out their fashion game [Video]

Nora Fatehi, Sara Ali Khan bring out their fashion game

Actress Nora Fatehi was snapped in Mumbai's Bandra area on November 09. She was seen in teal blue shade skirt-crop top and paired it with white sneakers. On the other side, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:47Published