Ozzy Osbourne Gets Candid About Cheating on His Wife Sharon Osbourne

Just Jared Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Ozzy Osbourne is opening up about one of his big regrets. The 71-year-old Black Sabbath rocker got candid about cheating on his wife Sharon Osbourne in an interview with GQ‘s Men of the Year issue. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ozzy Osbourne “I’ve done some pretty outrageous things in my life. I regret [...]
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Sir Elton John's weekly calls to Ozzy Osbourne

Sir Elton John's weekly calls to Ozzy Osbourne 01:39

 Sir Elton John calls Ozzy Osbourne weekly to check how he's doing.

