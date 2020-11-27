Ozzy Osbourne Gets Candid About Cheating on His Wife Sharon Osbourne
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Ozzy Osbourne is opening up about one of his big regrets. The 71-year-old Black Sabbath rocker got candid about cheating on his wife Sharon Osbourne in an interview with GQ‘s Men of the Year issue. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ozzy Osbourne “I’ve done some pretty outrageous things in my life. I regret [...]
Ozzy Osbourne is opening up about one of his big regrets. The 71-year-old Black Sabbath rocker got candid about cheating on his wife Sharon Osbourne in an interview with GQ‘s Men of the Year issue. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ozzy Osbourne “I’ve done some pretty outrageous things in my life. I regret [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources