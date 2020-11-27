Ex-Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale Emerges for 30 Minute Interview with Fox News Anchor Martha MacCallum
Friday, 27 November 2020 () Former 2016 and 2020 President Donald Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale announced on Friday he will break his months of silence to partake in a 30-minute Fox News interview with Martha MacCallum.
