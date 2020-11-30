Global  
 

Arshad Warsi joins Akshay Kumar for Bachchan Pandey

Mid-Day Monday, 30 November 2020
Actor Arshad Warsi has come on board for Akshay Kumar-starrer "Bachchan Pandey", the makers announced on Saturday. The action-comedy will see Kumar playing a gangster, who aspires to be an actor. Warsi, known for movies such as "Munna Bhai" and "Golmaal" series, will essay the role of the superstar's friend.

The film also...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: CM Yogi meets Akshay Kumar in Mumbai

CM Yogi meets Akshay Kumar in Mumbai 01:30

 Bollywood star Akshay Kumar met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a hotel on December 01. They discussed the immense possibilities of film shoot in the northern state. UP CM is in Mumbai to attend listing of Rs 200 crore Lucknow Municipal bond at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on December...

