Arshad Warsi joins Akshay Kumar for Bachchan Pandey

Actor Arshad Warsi has come on board for Akshay Kumar-starrer "Bachchan Pandey", the makers announced on Saturday. The action-comedy will see Kumar playing a gangster, who aspires to be an actor. Warsi, known for movies such as "Munna Bhai" and "Golmaal" series, will essay the role of the superstar's friend.



