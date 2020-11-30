Arshad Warsi joins Akshay Kumar for Bachchan Pandey
Monday, 30 November 2020 () Actor Arshad Warsi has come on board for Akshay Kumar-starrer "Bachchan Pandey", the makers announced on Saturday. The action-comedy will see Kumar playing a gangster, who aspires to be an actor. Warsi, known for movies such as "Munna Bhai" and "Golmaal" series, will essay the role of the superstar's friend.
