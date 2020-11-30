Global  
 

Producer Nivedita Basu on Rahul Roy's medical treatment: We have been taking care of all the expenses

Mid-Day Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Producer Nivedita Basu on Rahul Roy's medical treatment: We have been taking care of all the expensesActor Rahul Roy suffered a cerebrovascular stroke while he was shooting for his web film L.A.C - Live The Battle in Kargil. He was *immediately airlifted to Srinagar* and then brought back to Mumbai. The Aashiqui actor is currently under treatment at the Nanavati hospital. 

L.A.C - Live The Battle, which also marks the *OTT...
