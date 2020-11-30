Producer Nivedita Basu on Rahul Roy's medical treatment: We have been taking care of all the expenses Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Actor Rahul Roy suffered a cerebrovascular stroke while he was shooting for his web film L.A.C - Live The Battle in Kargil. He was *immediately airlifted to Srinagar* and then brought back to Mumbai. The Aashiqui actor is currently under treatment at the Nanavati hospital.



