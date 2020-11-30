Global  
 

50 Cent Memes Nate Robinson Over Unforgettable Jake Paul Knockout

SOHH Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
50 Cent Memes Nate Robinson Over Unforgettable Jake Paul KnockoutNew York rapper 50 Cent is having too much fun at Nate Robinson‘s expense. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to troll the former NBA star following his knockout punch at the hands of YouTube personality Jake Paul. 50 Cent Memes Nate The Great Fifty took to Instagram and didn’t hold back on his savagery. […]
Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Published
News video: Would You Watch Conor McGregor and Jake Paul Fight?

Would You Watch Conor McGregor and Jake Paul Fight? 02:29

 After his knockout of Nate Robinson, amateur boxer Jake Paul said he could knock out Conor McGregor.

