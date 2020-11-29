Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Internet Destroys Nate Robinson W/ Memes After Jake Paul Knockout

SOHH Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
The Internet Destroys Nate Robinson W/ Memes After Jake Paul KnockoutThe Internet is going all the way in on Nate Robinson. Social media has unloaded on the former NBA superstar following a knockout punch at the hands of YouTube personality Jake Paul. Internet Trolls Nate Robinson Social media has not held back on going off on Robinson. Memes ranged from Nate’s now-infamous knockout posture to […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Boxing: YouTube star Jake Paul destroys Nate Robinson in 'vicious' knockout

Boxing: YouTube star Jake Paul destroys Nate Robinson in 'vicious' knockout YouTube star Jake Paul has absolutely destroyed former NBA player Nate Robinson in a second round knockout on the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr undercard.Paul dropped...
New Zealand Herald

Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson ‘the sort of fight where someone gets hurt because of the referee’, says Richie Woodhall as he tells NBA legend you can’t play boxing after knockout

 Thomas Taylor was on the end of strong criticism for his decision making in Jake Paul’s win against Nate Robinson. In the penultimate fight before Mike Tyson...
talkSPORT

KSI reacts after Jake Paul knocks Nate Robinson out COLD on Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr undercard

 KSI was quick to react to Jake Paul’s sensational second-round KO of Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr undercard. Paul moved to 2-0 as a...
talkSPORT