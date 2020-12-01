Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Travis Scott Talks New Utopia Album + Fresh Ideas

SOHH Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Travis Scott Talks New Utopia Album + Fresh IdeasHouston rapper Travis Scott has been making major moves. Beyond the music, Cactus Jack has expanded his brand and is getting paid by everyone from fast food giant McDonald’s to sports apparel powerhouse Nike and Sony PlayStation. Travis Scott Featured In Forbes Scott is featured on Forbes magazine’s “30 Under 30” special issue, which focused […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation is launching a fashion program [Video]

Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation is launching a fashion program

Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation has joined forces with The New School's Parsons School of Design to launch a fashion program.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:46Published
Travis Scott is offering scholarships to students [Video]

Travis Scott is offering scholarships to students

Travis Scott is offering students scholarships as part of his new foundation.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:00Published
Travis Scott offering students scholarships [Video]

Travis Scott offering students scholarships

Travis Scott is offering students scholarships as part of his new foundation.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:00Published