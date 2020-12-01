Obama Tells Stephen Colbert He Regrets Not Giving Dolly Parton the Presidential Medal of Freedom: ‘I’ll Call Biden’
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Monday night's Late Show featured additional footage from Stephen Colbert's interview with Barack Obama -- and the host even got the former president to admit some mistakes.
Monday night's Late Show featured additional footage from Stephen Colbert's interview with Barack Obama -- and the host even got the former president to admit some mistakes.
|
|
You Might Like