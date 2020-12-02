Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barack Obama Regrets Not Giving This Entertainer the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Just Jared Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Barack Obama is looking back on his eight years in the White House. During his interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the 59-year-old former president revealed that his one “screw up” is not giving Dolly Parton a Presidential Medal of Freedom. The medal is “awarded by the President of the United States to [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: NEWS OF THE WEEK: Barack Obama feared for his marriage during presidency

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Barack Obama feared for his marriage during presidency 00:51

 Former U.S. President Barack Obama's time in The White House put a hidden strain on his marriage to First Lady Michelle Obama.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Barack Obama says MJ is the GOAT but LeBron has a path to become #1 — Skip and Shannon react [Video]

Barack Obama says MJ is the GOAT but LeBron has a path to become #1 — Skip and Shannon react

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Former President Barack Obama's recent interview with Complex, Obama admitted that 'LeBron James is making strides in the GOAT debate.' His career is not over..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 09:35Published
Obama Debunks Trump’s Election Conspiracies [Video]

Obama Debunks Trump’s Election Conspiracies

“It’s not a game. It’s our democracy.” The former president compared President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the election with a losing Super Bowl team refusing to accept defeat.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:15Published
Barack Obama gives Drake 'stamp of approval' to play him in biopic [Video]

Barack Obama gives Drake 'stamp of approval' to play him in biopic

Barack Obama has given Drake his "stamp of approval" to play him in any future biopic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Obama Tells Stephen Colbert He Regrets Not Giving Dolly Parton the Presidential Medal of Freedom: ‘I’ll Call Biden’

 Monday night's Late Show featured additional footage from Stephen Colbert's interview with Barack Obama -- and the host even got the former president to admit...
Mediaite