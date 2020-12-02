Global  
 

Barack Obama vows to help Dolly Parton get the presidential medal of freedom after his ‘screw-up’

PinkNews Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Barack Obama has thrown his weight behind efforts to get COVID vaccine hero Dolly Parton a presidential medal of freedom. During an appearance on The Late Show on Monday (November 30), host Stephen Colbert asked Obama about his failure to award America’s highest honour the country music star and gay icon during his...
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Barack Obama wishes he'd awarded Dolly Parton Presidential Medal of Freedom

Barack Obama wishes he'd awarded Dolly Parton Presidential Medal of Freedom 00:40

 Former U.S. leader Barack Obama regrets not awarding Dolly Parton the Presidential Medal of Freedom during his time in office, because she "deserves" the prestigious honour for all her humanitarian work.

