Robert Pattinson: Tenet is Christopher Nolan on steroids

Mid-Day Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Actor Robert Pattinson says his new film, Tenet, is incredibly complex as well as ambitious, and says the much-awaited Christopher Nolan directorial shows the true possibilities of cinema. "It's incredibly ambitious and incredibly complex. I mean no one makes movies like Chris in the first place, and this is kind of Chris Nolan...
