Robert Pattinson: Tenet is Christopher Nolan on steroids
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 () Actor Robert Pattinson says his new film, Tenet, is incredibly complex as well as ambitious, and says the much-awaited Christopher Nolan directorial shows the true possibilities of cinema. "It's incredibly ambitious and incredibly complex. I mean no one makes movies like Chris in the first place, and this is kind of Chris Nolan...
The Batman Movie (2022) - trailer HD - starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne aka Batman - Plot synopsis: In his second year of fighting crime, Batman explores the corruption that plagues Gotham City..
The cast and crew of Matt Reeves' The Batman was seen on sets of the movie in UK. Lead star Robert Pattinson was spotted filming with the rest of the cast. Colin Farrell, John Torturro and Zoe Kravitz..
