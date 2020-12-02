Global  
 

Varun Dhawan reveals he's all set to introduce us to our 'Bhabhi'

Mid-Day Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Varun Dhawan seems to be tired of all the rumours that float around the Tinsel Town about actors. So he has decided to lay all the rumours and speculations to rest. He has shared a video on his Instagram story and revealed to the world that he's all set to introduce our 'Bhabhi' tomorrow on December 3.

But here's the catch....
