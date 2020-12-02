Juno star Elliot Page comes out as transgender
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
The Oscar-nominated star of ‘Juno’, formerly known as Ellen Page, on Tuesday, said he was a transgender and had changed his name to Elliot Page. In a lengthy and emotional Instagram post, Page said he would use he/they pronouns.
