'Juno' star Elliot Page comes out as transgender

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
The Oscar-nominated star of ‘Juno’, formerly known as Ellen Page, on Tuesday, said he was a transgender and had changed his name to Elliot Page. In a lengthy and emotional Instagram post, Page said he would use he/they pronouns.
