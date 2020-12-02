Global  
 

Harry Styles Shades Candace Owens' 'Bring Back Manly Men,' Discusses His 'Vogue' Gucci Dress

Just Jared Wednesday, 2 December 2020
Harry Styles has a little something to say to conservative pundit Candace Owens. The 26-year-old entertainer posted a photo from his Variety cover story, where he’s wearing an amazing Palomo Spain look while eating a banana. His caption for the photo? “Bring back manly men,” which is an obvious reference to Owens‘ hateful language concerning [...]
