Harry Styles Shades Candace Owens' 'Bring Back Manly Men,' Discusses His 'Vogue' Gucci Dress
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Harry Styles has a little something to say to conservative pundit Candace Owens. The 26-year-old entertainer posted a photo from his Variety cover story, where he’s wearing an amazing Palomo Spain look while eating a banana. His caption for the photo? “Bring back manly men,” which is an obvious reference to Owens‘ hateful language concerning [...]
Harry Styles has a little something to say to conservative pundit Candace Owens. The 26-year-old entertainer posted a photo from his Variety cover story, where he’s wearing an amazing Palomo Spain look while eating a banana. His caption for the photo? “Bring back manly men,” which is an obvious reference to Owens‘ hateful language concerning [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources